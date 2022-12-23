Bengaluru public hospitals gear up to tackle new Covid-19 variant, admissions remain low

Written by Subhashini Ramasamy

In the wake of an emerging Covid-19 situation across different parts of the world, the government of India has issued guidelines to the public, hospitals and local health authorities in order to enhance preparedness for a potential virus breakout. Meanwhile, Bengaluru hospitals are ready to tackle any situation, said the doctors.

Dr HDR Radhakrishna, medical superintendent, Sir C V Raman General Hospital, said. “Although it is too early to predict anything about the BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant, it is the festive season and people need to follow Covid-19 protocols and maintain personal hygiene.”

“Our hospital has had 50 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients ever since the last wave. So, it is safe to say that we are well-equipped in case of another wave,” he added.

In a circular issued on December 22, the Karnataka government advised people to wear masks in closed spaces and to test and isolate in case they experience any Covid-19 symptom.

Dr Srikanth, an orthopaedic surgeon at Bowring Hospital, said, “As of December 10, we had two patients infected with Covid-19. Currently, we have only one. The hospital has around 60 beds and an ICU for patients infected with Covid-19.”

“Cases from other cities often get referred to our hospital. Hence, we have been prepared since the last wave itself,” he said.

Dr Srinivas, a resident medical officer of the Victoria Hospital, said, “We are working to prepare a separate block for Covid-19 patients. We have dealt with around 15,000 cases during the previous waves. While there is no certain input on the new variant, we are not afraid of the risk this time since we have experience from the last time.”