Bengaluru: PUBG-addicted boy makes hoax bomb call to railway police

A 12-year-old boy in Bengaluru allegedly made a hoax bomb threat call to the railway police helpline to stop his classmate from boarding a train at the Yelahanka railway station as he would then lose his partner in the online multiplayer game PUBG and have to stop playing it.

According to the railway police officials, the call to the helpline came around 2 pm on March 30 and the Railway protection Forces (RPF) employed an anti-sabotage squad and dog squad at the railway station. Later, it was established that the call was a hoax, said officials.

The railway police traced the last available location of the boy through the phone and found out that it was a house at Vinayak Nagar in Yelahanka in north Bengaluru. He used the phone of his parents, said the police.

The police confirmed the incident and said “there were no cases registered against the boy since he is a minor but we have provided counselling to both parents and boy on the incident”.