Bengaluru road rage: 17-year-old PU student critically injured after being stabbed multiple times

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A road rage incident over allegedly not giving way escalated into violence near Pattanagere in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, leaving a pre-university (PU) student critically injured after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times, the police said on Friday.
The incident occurred under the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station limits. According to the police, the victim, identified as Aditya, 17, was with his friends Harshit R, Kushal, Rohit and Jeevan near a juice shop close to the back gate of Global Village between 8 pm and 8.30 pm when the incident took place.
The police said Harshit was riding a bike and Aditya and Kushal were travelling on another two-wheeler when an argument reportedly broke out with three unidentified men over giving way on the road. Soon after, two men riding a scooter allegedly intercepted Aditya and Kushal, snatched the keys of their two-wheeler, and forced the group to follow them to a parking area near Rocks Bar.
At the parking lot, the accused allegedly assaulted the group using sticks and fists and threatened them. The accused briefly fled after a crowd gathered at the spot, the police said. However, while the group was returning near a gym opposite a dhaba, the assailants allegedly intercepted Aditya again, dragged him aside and stabbed him multiple times on his back, chest, arm and head with a sharp weapon before fleeing.
Aditya was initially taken to a private hospital in Kengeri and later shifted to Victoria Hospital for further treatment. “The exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained and will only become clear after the accused are traced and questioned,” a police officer said.
The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have registered a case against three unidentified people and launched a search to trace them.
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