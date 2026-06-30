Bengaluru cop held on Pocso charges after video exposes ‘abuse of minor boys’

Police Sub-Inspector Praveen was suspended after videos of the alleged abuse surfaced and went viral on social media platforms.

A Bengaluru police sub-inspector (PSI) was arrested on Monday after police booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly sexually abusing minor boys under the guise of an interrogation.

The accused officer, identified as PSI Praveen, has been suspended, along with a police constable who allegedly assisted him.

According to police sources, the incident took place about a year ago when Praveen detained the minor boys in connection with an investigation. Instead of following standard legal protocols for questioning the minors, he allegedly took them to a lodge, assaulted them, and forced them to perform obscene acts, which he then recorded on his mobile phone.