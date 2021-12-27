Bengaluru: Protests against delay in construction of Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan elevated corridor

In a letter to BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta, the MLA requested him to apprise him about the progress of the project with regular updates.

Residents of Koramangala along with Congress workers protested Monday against the inordinate delay in the construction of the elevated corridor from Ejipura to Kendriya Sadan.

While Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya lambasted the civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over the delay in the construction, BTM layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy demanded appointing a special official in charge to monitor the project.

In a letter to BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta, the MLA requested him to apprise him about the progress of the project with regular updates.

“Construction of elevated road project from Ejipura to Kendriya Sadan has vital importance to the residents of Koramangala, Ejipura and Sarjapur Road, but it is also a vital corridor carrying IT Sector employees to their work spots, in many ways it is a link between South and East Bangalore. This project was supposed to be completed and opened to traffic by December 2019, but due to delayed progress the completion date was postponed again to June 2020. A series of dates continues to be given, the project continues to be plagued by various delays and still nowhere near completion,” Reddy lamented.

He also stated that the contractor (M/s Simplex) claimed to have the capacity to manufacture only 50 segments a month. “Even at this rate of production, even producing all the segments required will take another 14 months. The contractor’s production capacity has to be increased and monitored by BBMP. The contractor needs to be summoned to explain the reasons for the delays and give an action plan to speed up work. If the contractor is not capable of completing the project, it is suggested for a change of agency to carry out the balance work of the project immediately,” the letter read.