Bengaluru: Protestors detained for entering Idgarh Maidan during bandh

The Bengaluru police detained right-wing Hindu activists who entered the Idgarh Maidan as part of a bandh called by the Chamarajpet Citizens’ Federation Tuesday, claiming that the ground is for the public and not a Wakf Board property limited for Muslims to offer prayers.

Several protestors took to the street from 8 am and made sure the traders did not open their shops.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Laxman B Nimbargi said that no permission was granted to hold protests or bandh. Four assistant commissioners, 12 inspectors, 30 sub-inspectors, 60 assistant sub-inspectors and 350 constables and four platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) were deployed to maintain law and order.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government does not support the bandh in any way. “Why should we support bundh? We have provided police security in the area to ensure there will be no violence,” he added.

The Idgah Maidan located in Chamarajpet found itself in the middle of a controversy after Hindu Right-wing activists claimed that it was a public place and said permissions should be granted to hold festivals on it. However, the Wakf Board in Karnataka pointed out that the ground is under them.

However, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath told the media: “The BBMP’s name was mentioned under the column ‘holders’ in the records in the city survey of 1974. Then the civic agency had taken possession of the land but the Khata shows that BBMP does not have ownership of the land and it is held by the Wakf Board which can apply for the Khatha along with its supporting records and steps will be taken.”

The BBMP chief commissioner’s statement did not go down well with the right-wing groups who now blame the civic agency for “not being informed” about the place.

The Idgah Maidan has a history of communal tension as the row over its ownership triggered widespread violence in 1983. But Bengaluru has not seen any major communal tension after this incident.