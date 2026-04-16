Bengaluru prostitution racket busted, 4 women who lured victims with job offers held 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police have arrested four women for allegedly forcing others into prostitution at multiple locations across the city and rescued four women, including two from other states, officials said on Wednesday.
The operation was carried out by the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Women Protection Squad, based on specific intelligence received over multiple days.
According to the police, three houses had been rented to run prostitution rackets – in Manuvana under Vijayanagar, on Ramaswamipalya Main Road near Karumariyamma Temple in Banaswadi, and on Andrahalli Main Road in Veerabhadreshwara Nagar under Byadarahalli limits.
The police conducted raids at the three locations on different days earlier this week, during which the women were rescued and the accused women were apprehended, officials said.
During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to contacting customers over the phone and arranging meetings at rented houses with the intention of making quick money.
According to investigators, the racket operated in an organised manner, with groups shifting base every three to four months to avoid detection. The police said the cases registered across multiple stations indicate that the network had been active for several months.
Officials said the accused lured women with false promises of employment. “Once they arrived, they were made to stay in PG accommodations and were subsequently coerced into prostitution. They were confined in such a way that escape was difficult,” a police officer said.
The police said the arrested women acted as intermediaries, sharing client locations – often hotels, rented rooms, or houses – and directing the victims to travel to those places by communicating primarily through mobile phones.
“They were extremely cautious. If they sensed any suspicion from a potential client, they would immediately cut off contact,” an officer said.
Cases have been registered at the Vijayanagar, Banaswadi, and Byadarahalli police stations in Bengaluru and the accused have been remanded in judicial custody.
The police said further investigation is underway, and more arrests are likely.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram