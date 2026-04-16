Bengaluru prostitution racket busted, 4 women who lured victims with job offers held 

The Bengaluru police conducted raids at three locations on different days, during which the women were rescued and the accused women were arrested.

The Bengaluru police have arrested four women for allegedly forcing others into prostitution at multiple locations across the city and rescued four women, including two from other states, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Women Protection Squad, based on specific intelligence received over multiple days.

According to the police, three houses had been rented to run prostitution rackets – in Manuvana under Vijayanagar, on Ramaswamipalya Main Road near Karumariyamma Temple in Banaswadi, and on Andrahalli Main Road in Veerabhadreshwara Nagar under Byadarahalli limits.

The police conducted raids at the three locations on different days earlier this week, during which the women were rescued and the accused women were apprehended, officials said.