EMI option for property tax in Bengaluru: New proposal aims to simplify payment

Concerned that outstanding property tax payments could hinder resource mobilisation for the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the State Finance Commission (SFC) has proposed a unique solution: an EMI scheme for property tax payments.

The move, as per the fifth SFC report on five city corporations under GBA, would help in increasing property tax collection efficiency. “A lump-sum payment each year might be difficult to manage, and splitting it into monthly payments might make it easier to pay while also softening the impact,” the report said.

It also recommended rebates for timely payment of property tax, similar to the 5 per cent rebate offered by the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Nahanagara Palike (BBMP). Such a measure, the SFC observed, “can also incentivise people to pay on time.”