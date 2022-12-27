Private schools in Bengaluru put Covid measures in place before end of Christmas break

Amidst calls by the state health department to ramp up health protocols amid rising Covid cases in some countries, private school authorities in Bengaluru are planning to step up efforts to ensure safety measures are in place once the students return from the Christmas vacation in January 2023.

Most schools in Bengaluru will make masks mandatory, reintroduce temperature screening, sanitise classrooms and buses and direct students to refrain from attending school in case of cold/cough/fever among other measures.

This comes amid the state health department issuing a guideline making it compulsory to wear masks in public places.

While the Christmas vacation is still on, some school authorities fear that children who are out travelling may get exposed to the chilly weather and catch a cold or have other health issues.

Principal of National Public School, Koramangala, said, “We have directed the parents to not send their wards to the school if they run a temperature. We might introduce temperature scanning once the school reopens. We will encourage the children not to unmask because there are a lot of viral fever cases too.”

The principal added, “With the practical exams commencing for the students of Class 12 and the pre-board exams coming up, we will have to take the risk but by staying within the ambit of the guidelines rolled out by the government.”

Robert Khin, principal of Bethany High School, said, “We have all the health protocols in place, including sanitation stations, medical staff among others. We will send notices to the parents about other safety measures before the kids return to the school after the Christmas break. Regular sanitation is already being conducted at our institution and hand sanitizers are placed at the entrances for the staff and the students. We will reintroduce the wearing of face masks in classes again.”

Meanwhile, some schools have adopted the ‘wait and watch’ policy and will start enforcing health protocols following government orders. Snehalata Ramachandran, advisor, Vyasa International School, said, “If the government comes up with guidelines to enforce strict health protocols in education institutions, we will implement them. It’s too soon to make any decision right now. However, we will start off with the basics like making wearing a mask mandatory.”