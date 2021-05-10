Bengaluru: Private hospitals body launches Search My Bed portal for covid patients

A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support at a hospital, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) in Bengaluru on Sunday launched a ‘searchmybed’ portal where the public can view bed status in various private hospitals which is vacant to treat Covid19 patients.

The portal which is similar to Bengaluru civic body BBMP’s bed status portal is updated in real-time where the public can contact hospitals to book the beds.

According to PHANA, the web portal shows the bed status in various hospitals of the city, as well as the contact numbers.

Dr Prasanna HM, the president of PHANA, said, “As of now, 136 hospitals in the city have registered and 1,699 beds private beds have been displayed in the portal and only three are vacant as of now (Sunday). We are expected to reach 10,000 beds after the addition of more hospitals. Among them, at least 1,000 beds will be an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and we would add 150 to 200 ventilators.”

Dr Rajashekar, Secretary of PHANA said “In the coming days, more and more hospitals will be enrolled, the hospitals need to update the data periodically as and when patients discharges happen. The hospitals will be encouraged to display the data in real-time on the portal.”

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar inaugurated the portal virtually and said that the new system would be extended to other districts in the State soon.

The citizens can now check data on beds through the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) portal, the Central Hospital Bed Management System, and the private hospital Portal (https://searchmybed.com).