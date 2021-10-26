Bengaluru: Private hospital pulled up for offering ‘unauthorised’ medical training, illegal sex determination

The Bengaluru Urban district administration Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Sparsh Super Specialty Hospital after officials found the authorities offering foetal medicine training to students in an “unauthorised” manner.

Foetal medicine training involves equipping medical physicians to perform prenatal tests, provide treatments and perform surgeries within the field of obstetrics and gynaecology. According to officials, the hospital was neither affiliated to the Karnataka Medical Council nor possessed any permission given by the state government to do so.

#Bengaluru Urban district admin issues notice to Sparsh Super Speciality Hospital for offering 'unauthorised' fetal medicine training revealed during an official visit to bust illegal sex determination allegedly carried out there.

The notice was issued by Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer (DHO) Dr G A Srinivas after a team of officials he led visited the hospital. A senior health officer told The Indian Express that the team was originally formed to inquire about violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

“Upon reaching the hospital, it was revealed that foetal medicine training was also being offered to the students in an unauthorised manner,” an official said.

Further, the team found that the authorities had also violated guidelines issued for scans carried out in the hospital on pregnant women. “While it is directed to upload Form F (the mandatory record related to the pregnant woman undergoing ultrasound scan with information including name, address, previous children with their sex, previous obstetric history) before each scan, it was found that the team here was uploading them together daily evening. Further, the foetus was displayed on a large TV inside the room which helps parents determine the sex of the unborn offspring, which is a major violation of the law,” the official explained.

The inquiry committee comprised Dr Leela (radiologist at K R Puram Government Hospital), Dr Vijay Sarathy, Dr Shilpa, DIPR (Department of Information and Public Relations) Deputy Director Pallavi Honnapura, Bengaluru North Taluk Health Officer Dr Ramesh and Vasanth Kumar of the Vision Bengaluru Trust.

The district administration had recently decided to conduct sting operations in diagnostic centres in Karnataka to collect details of those offering ultrasound sex determination tests illegally. The team had since collaborated with ASHA workers to pose as pregnant women to visit such centres in a random manner.