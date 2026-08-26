Food safety inspections find unhygienic kitchens at 8 Bengaluru clubs

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After a series of inspections of kitchens and food storage facilities at five star hotels, prominent restaurants and fast food centres in Bengaluru, the state Food Safety and Drug Administration – which works under the Karnataka health ministry – has found inadequacies in storage of food items at eight prominent private city clubs.
During the inspections carried out on August 25, unhygienic conditions and cockroach infestations were seen at the kitchens of multiple private clubs.
Among the clubs that were inspected are the Century Club, KSCA Club, Bowring Club, Catholic Club, Tennis Club, Vijayanagara Club, Mahalakshmi Layout Club and the Malleshwaram Club “to verify compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules, 2011”.
The inspections found “unhygienic conditions and cockroach infestation” in food storage areas at the prominent Bowring Club and Century Club; deficiencies in personal hygiene of staff at the KSCA cricket club; violations in food labelling, cockroach infestation at the Catholic Club; lack of medical certificates of staff at the Tennis Club; violations in food labelling at the Vijayanagar Club, Mahalakshmi Layout Club and Malleswaram Club.
Notices have been issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act and Rules the food safety commissioner said on Wednesday in a statement on the inspections conducted on August 25.
“During the inspections, samples of drinking water and used cooking oil which appeared suspicious were collected and sent to the Government Food Laboratory for further analysis. After receipt of the laboratory analysis reports, further legal action will be initiated based on the findings of the reports under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules, 2011,” the FSDA commissioner said.
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