Video showing Bengaluru prisoner enjoying ‘special privileges’ goes viral, probe ordered

After a viral video that allegedly shows a history-sheeter getting special treatment in Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced on social media, the Karnataka government has ordered a probe headed by additional director general of police (ADGP) (communication, logistics and modernisation) S Murugan to look into the alleged irregularities and corruption.

The order said that the DGP (Prisons) will have to be updated about the probe progress and given the final report.

The video was allegedly shot by another inmate of the prison who is presently out on bail. It shows the history-sheeter imprisoned in a cell that has a sofa and a television. He was allegedly given special food, alcohol, cigarettes and other favours by the jail officials as he allegedly bribed them.

After the video became viral, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured a detailed enquiry and stern action against the culprits.

The Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara had earlier also made headlines after IPS officer D Roopa had alleged that AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was given special facilities inside it. She had also alleged that the then DGP Prisons (now retired) HN Sathyanarayana Rao had allegedly taken bribes to give preferential treatment to Sasikala while she was in jail after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.