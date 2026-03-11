Bengaluru prison security breach: Staff and visitor caught smuggling contraband

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prison authorities in Bengaluru foiled two separate attempts to smuggle prohibited items into the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison during routine security checks on March 9, the police said Wednesday.
In the first incident, a prison staff member was allegedly caught trying to carry banned items and cash into the prison during an evening security check.
According to prison officials, the staff member, identified as Prakash Gowda, arrived for duty in the ‘C’ barrack area around 6.15 pm. During a physical inspection led by Assistant Sub Inspector Anand Natakar, officials recovered Rs 1,610 in cash and two suspicious packets wrapped in black tape from his possession.
The seized cash included Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100, Rs 20 and Rs 10 denomination notes. Officials said one packet contained a tobacco-like substance, while the other was suspected to contain narcotics. Carrying such items inside prison premises violates the prison rules, officials said.
The matter has been reported to senior officers and further action is being initiated.
In a separate incident the same day, security personnel stopped a woman who was allegedly smuggling prohibited items into the prison while visiting an undertrial inmate.
According to a complaint filed by prison authorities, a woman security staff member of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) was conducting routine frisking and physical verification of female visitors around 1 pm.
During the check, a woman identified as Anusha arrived to meet undertrial prisoner Bharat Akiraa. Security staff allegedly found that she had concealed prohibited items inside her inner garments, violating prison rules.
The items, along with her visitor pass slip, were seized, and the matter was reported to senior officials. The materials were later verified in the presence of Assistant Superintendent B R Andani.
Authorities said the woman allegedly attempted to smuggle the items into the prison by misleading security personnel. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Anusha and the undertrial prisoner under Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act, 2022 and other relevant provisions.
Further investigation is underway.
