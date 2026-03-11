Bengaluru prison security breach: Staff and visitor caught smuggling contraband

The attempts to smuggle contraband inside the Bengaluru prison were foiled (Image generated using AI).

Prison authorities in Bengaluru foiled two separate attempts to smuggle prohibited items into the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison during routine security checks on March 9, the police said Wednesday.

In the first incident, a prison staff member was allegedly caught trying to carry banned items and cash into the prison during an evening security check.

According to prison officials, the staff member, identified as Prakash Gowda, arrived for duty in the ‘C’ barrack area around 6.15 pm. During a physical inspection led by Assistant Sub Inspector Anand Natakar, officials recovered Rs 1,610 in cash and two suspicious packets wrapped in black tape from his possession.