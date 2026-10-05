Ex-Bengaluru jail chief held for releasing lifer on fake Supreme Court order

The police have arrested a former chief superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prisons for allegedly assisting in the release of a life convict by forging a Supreme Court order.

M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City), announced the arrest of M Somashekar, who is now Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), North Zone, Gulbarga, on Monday.

In May, the current superintendent (in-charge) of the prison discovered that the release order submitted for the convict Shankar A Aradhya was fake and filed a police complaint.

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The police later found that Srikanth S, who was then a second-division assistant and is now a first-division assistant in the prison’s Convict Prisoner Section, had forged a Supreme Court order dated November 2, 2018, to release Shankar.