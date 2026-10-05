Ex-Bengaluru jail chief held for releasing lifer on fake Supreme Court order

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The police have arrested a former chief superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prisons for allegedly assisting in the release of a life convict by forging a Supreme Court order.
M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City), announced the arrest of M Somashekar, who is now Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), North Zone, Gulbarga, on Monday.
In May, the current superintendent (in-charge) of the prison discovered that the release order submitted for the convict Shankar A Aradhya was fake and filed a police complaint.
The police later found that Srikanth S, who was then a second-division assistant and is now a first-division assistant in the prison’s Convict Prisoner Section, had forged a Supreme Court order dated November 2, 2018, to release Shankar.
Based on the order, Shankar was released from the prison on November, 13, 2018.
During the investigation, Shankar’s wife stated that Somashekar had also assisted in securing her husband’s release. The police arrested both Srikanth and Shankar’s wife and they were remanded to judicial custody.
However, Somashekar allegedly failed to cooperate with the investigation. He was produced before court and sent to police custody for further investigation till October 9.
Who is Shankar A Aradhya?
Shankar had been serving a life sentence in a 2001 kidnapping case registered by the Chickpet police. His appeals before the Karnataka High Court and later the Supreme Court were unsuccessful, with the sentence being upheld.
Shankar’s wife, who had come in contact with Srikanth, allegedly managed to strike a deal to get her husband out. “While Srikanth had sought Rs 12 lakh, she paid Rs 6 lakh and then Shankar came out of the prison using the forged Supreme Court order,” a police officer said.
Shankar was engaged in construction contracting, a business his father had also been involved in.
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