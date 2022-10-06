Bengaluru: Powergrid, IISc to set up think tank on cybersecurity in power transmission

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Thursday entered into a partnership to establish a think tank to address cybersecurity concerns related to power grids.

“This will be a nodal centre and a think tank where cybersecurity experts from academia, national research and development labs and the industry will work together to address cybersecurity concerns related to power grids,” a statement from the IISc said of the Powergrid Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity in Power Transmission and Grid Operation.

K Sreekant, chairman and managing director of Powergrid, said cybersecurity in transmission and grid operations was critical in the digital era and that robust defences were key to maintaining reliable power supply.

“Continuous and collaborative research involving academia and industry for development of cyber-resilient systems as well as capacity building is the need of the hour for creating a safe and secure grid,” he said, adding that the largest transmission utility of the country would provide Rs 119.02 crore over the next 10 years for the project.

IISc director Govindan Rangarajan thanked the public sector undertaking for its support “in an area that is of critical interest to the nation”.

“At the IISc, our objective is to work with the industry to deliver cutting-edge research that can solve imminent problems for the industry,” he said.