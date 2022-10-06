scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Bengaluru: Powergrid, IISc to set up think tank on cybersecurity in power transmission

The PSU, also the largest transmission utility of the country, will provide Rs 119.02 crore over the next 10 years for the project.

IISc director Govindan Rangarajan thanked the public sector undertaking for its support "in an area that is of critical interest to the nation". (Express Photo)

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Thursday entered into a partnership to establish a think tank to address cybersecurity concerns related to power grids.

“This will be a nodal centre and a think tank where cybersecurity experts from academia, national research and development labs and the industry will work together to address cybersecurity concerns related to power grids,” a statement from the IISc said of the Powergrid Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity in Power Transmission and Grid Operation.

K Sreekant, chairman and managing director of Powergrid, said cybersecurity in transmission and grid operations was critical in the digital era and that robust defences were key to maintaining reliable power supply.

“Continuous and collaborative research involving academia and industry for development of cyber-resilient systems as well as capacity building is the need of the hour for creating a safe and secure grid,” he said, adding that the largest transmission utility of the country would provide Rs 119.02 crore over the next 10 years for the project.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

IISc director Govindan Rangarajan thanked the public sector undertaking for its support “in an area that is of critical interest to the nation”.

More from Bangalore

“At the IISc, our objective is to work with the industry to deliver cutting-edge research that can solve imminent problems for the industry,” he said.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 08:24:31 pm
Next Story

Plea for reopening of 3 schools in tribal areas

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement