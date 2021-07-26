Bengaluru power cuts today: These localities to face power outage from July 26 to 31

Power will be suspended from 10 am to 5 pm on all five days. (File)

There will be no power supply in the following areas starting from July 26 to 31 between 10 am and 5 pm.

According to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), the power cut is for replacing 15 old 11KV Areva switchgear with new MEI switchgear of Bank-1 and Bank-2, at 66/11kv Austin Town Sub-Station.

According to an official release, the areas affected are Victoria Layout, Palm Grove Road, Agaram, Viveknagar, Sonnenahalli, Vannarpet. Austin Town, Anjaneya Temple Street, KSRP Quatrus, Lindon street, Palm Grove Road, Xavior Layout, Y.G. Palyam

F2 FEEDER: Air Force Hospital, Domlur, Lifestyle, Campbell Road Junction, Richmond Road, Rudrappa Garden, Austin town, Neelasandra, Bazar Street, R.K. Garden, Rose Garden, ORC road.