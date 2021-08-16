scorecardresearch
Bengaluru power cuts: These localities to face power outage on August 17

Parts of Bengaluru will face power disruption from 9 am to 5 pm today.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
August 16, 2021 9:26:44 am
BESCOM said that the disruption is due to maintenance and other emergency works.

There will be no power supply on August 17 from 9 am to 5 pm in few parts of Bengaluru according to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

“Power cuts in the areas serviced from 220/66/11-kV Yarandahalli MUSS in view of carrying out maintenance and other emergency works, ” BESCOM said in a release.

The areas to be affected are Kachanayakanahalli, Jigani Link Road, Bommasandra, both sides of Bommasandra Industrial Area, Phase 1 and 2, behind D-Mart, ACC Road, Suprajith Road, SLN Nagar, Infosys Colony, Yarandahalli, R.K. Township, and Sriramapura village.

