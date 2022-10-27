Bengaluru: Power cuts in parts of the city on Oct 27. Here are the affected areas

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on October 27, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) announced on their website.

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) said that the disruption is due to water supply work that is set to be carried out in the area.

Here are the affected areas:

In Davanagere circle, power cuts are scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm in areas behind Gundi Chowtry, MCCB block, AV K College Road, Court road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim complex, Old Busstand, Mahila Complex, Big Bazar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagarapalike, PWD Division, Panchayath Raj, Shanthi Comforts, PJ extension 1st 2nd main, Ram and co circle, Police quarters MS building, Aruna theater, Veternary hospital, Sithara hotel, Pisalee compound areas