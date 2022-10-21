scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Bengaluru: Power cuts in parts of the city on Oct 21. Here are the affected areas

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on October 21, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) announced on their website.

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on October 21. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on October 21, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) announced on their website.

“There will be a power supply interruption on 21.10.2022 (Friday) 10 am to 3 pm (i.e. for five hours) in the following areas of 66/11KV Hennur Road MUSS as there is a Line Clear availed by KPTCL to carry out quarterly/half yearly maintenance works of 66kV Line Bays and 11kV Bus, IR test of all equipements like CT’s, PT’s, LA’s, Transformers, 66kV Breakers, 11kV Breakers, Wall entry bushings and 11kV Bus, TAN-DELTA of transformer-1&2 at 66/11kV Hennur Road MUSS,” said the statement.

The affected areas are as follows:

More from Bangalore

Hennur Bande, Samudrika enclave, Grace garden, Christ Jayanthi college, K Narayanapura, Bilishivale, Asha township, Aishwarya L/O, Maruthi Township, Nagaragiri township, K Narayanapura cross, BDS garden, Kothnoor, Patel ramaiah L/O, Anjanappa L/o, CSI Gate, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi Village, Evergreen L/O Kanakashree L/O, Geddalahalli, Blessing garden, Mantri Apartment, heremath L/O, Trinity Fortune, Mycle School, BHK Industries, Janakiram L/O, vaddarapalya, Anugraha L/O, Cauvery L/O, Atma Vidhya Nagar Byrathi Village, KRC, Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu L/O, Sangam Encleve, Byrathi Bande, Nakshatra L/O, Thimme Gowda L/O, Andra Colony, Manjinath Nagar, Horamavu BBMP, Agara Grama, Patalamma Temple, AKR School new Mllenium School, Lakkamma L/O, Prakash Garden, Cristian College road and surrounding areas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:37:00 am
Next Story

KCET 2022 Mock seat allotment result today; how to check

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement