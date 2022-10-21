Bengaluru: Power cuts in parts of the city on Oct 21. Here are the affected areas

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on October 21, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) announced on their website.

“There will be a power supply interruption on 21.10.2022 (Friday) 10 am to 3 pm (i.e. for five hours) in the following areas of 66/11KV Hennur Road MUSS as there is a Line Clear availed by KPTCL to carry out quarterly/half yearly maintenance works of 66kV Line Bays and 11kV Bus, IR test of all equipements like CT’s, PT’s, LA’s, Transformers, 66kV Breakers, 11kV Breakers, Wall entry bushings and 11kV Bus, TAN-DELTA of transformer-1&2 at 66/11kV Hennur Road MUSS,” said the statement.

The affected areas are as follows:

Hennur Bande, Samudrika enclave, Grace garden, Christ Jayanthi college, K Narayanapura, Bilishivale, Asha township, Aishwarya L/O, Maruthi Township, Nagaragiri township, K Narayanapura cross, BDS garden, Kothnoor, Patel ramaiah L/O, Anjanappa L/o, CSI Gate, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi Village, Evergreen L/O Kanakashree L/O, Geddalahalli, Blessing garden, Mantri Apartment, heremath L/O, Trinity Fortune, Mycle School, BHK Industries, Janakiram L/O, vaddarapalya, Anugraha L/O, Cauvery L/O, Atma Vidhya Nagar Byrathi Village, KRC, Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu L/O, Sangam Encleve, Byrathi Bande, Nakshatra L/O, Thimme Gowda L/O, Andra Colony, Manjinath Nagar, Horamavu BBMP, Agara Grama, Patalamma Temple, AKR School new Mllenium School, Lakkamma L/O, Prakash Garden, Cristian College road and surrounding areas.