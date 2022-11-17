scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Bengaluru: Power cuts in parts of the city on Nov. 17. Here are the affected areas

The Bescom notice said that the outage will start at 10 am and will go on till 3 pm in areas of "66/11kV Yellar Bande MUSS".

Several parts of Bengaluru are to face powercuts today.

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on November 17, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) said.

The Bescom notice said that the outage will start at 10 am and will go on till 3 pm in areas of “66/11kV Yellar Bande MUSS”.

“There is a Line Clear availed by KPTCL for carrying out Maintenance work of incoming line, outgoing line, Transformer Bays, 66kV bus Gos, 11kV bus and breaker maintenance, for attending Hotspot works, for conducting Tan-Delta of 20MVA Power Tr-1 & its CTs & CTs of 66kV Lines at 66/11KV Yellar Bande MUSS,” said the notice.

Here are the affected areas:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC
More from Bangalore

AK Ashram Road, Devagowda Road, RT Nagar 1st Block, Thimmaiah Garden, Modi Garden, Military Area, Veerannapalya, Lumbini Garden, BWSSB Sewage plant, Mariyannaplaya, Coffee board L/O, Kempapura, Dasarahalli, Maruthi L/O, Buvaneshwari nagar. BEL Corporate Office, Chankya L/O, Nagawara, M.S.Ramaiah North city, Thanisandra main road, Ashirwad Nagar, Amarjyothi L/O, Rachenahalli main road, Mestry Palya, Royal enclave, Sri Rmpura village, VHBCS L/O, Veeranaapalya, Jojappa L/O, 17th cross Govindpura, Veerannapalya Main Road, Byrappa L/O and surrounding areas.”

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 09:51:07 am
Next Story

Shraddha Walkar murder: TV crime shows and movies often inspire crime, say police

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement