Bengaluru: Power cuts in parts of the city on Nov. 17. Here are the affected areas

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on November 17, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) said.

The Bescom notice said that the outage will start at 10 am and will go on till 3 pm in areas of “66/11kV Yellar Bande MUSS”.

“There is a Line Clear availed by KPTCL for carrying out Maintenance work of incoming line, outgoing line, Transformer Bays, 66kV bus Gos, 11kV bus and breaker maintenance, for attending Hotspot works, for conducting Tan-Delta of 20MVA Power Tr-1 & its CTs & CTs of 66kV Lines at 66/11KV Yellar Bande MUSS,” said the notice.

Here are the affected areas:

AK Ashram Road, Devagowda Road, RT Nagar 1st Block, Thimmaiah Garden, Modi Garden, Military Area, Veerannapalya, Lumbini Garden, BWSSB Sewage plant, Mariyannaplaya, Coffee board L/O, Kempapura, Dasarahalli, Maruthi L/O, Buvaneshwari nagar. BEL Corporate Office, Chankya L/O, Nagawara, M.S.Ramaiah North city, Thanisandra main road, Ashirwad Nagar, Amarjyothi L/O, Rachenahalli main road, Mestry Palya, Royal enclave, Sri Rmpura village, VHBCS L/O, Veeranaapalya, Jojappa L/O, 17th cross Govindpura, Veerannapalya Main Road, Byrappa L/O and surrounding areas.”