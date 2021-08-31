scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Bengaluru power cuts: These localities to face power outage on August 31

The localities will face a power cut from 10 am to 5 pm due to conversion of overhead lines into UG /AB cable works being carried out.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
August 31, 2021 10:45:11 am
Electricity, power cutThe areas that will be affected are F3, F5, F8, F11, F3, F10 and F12. (File)

There will be no power supply on Tuesday in parts of Bengaluru due to the planned works of Bescom from 10 am to 5 pm due to conversion of overhead lines into UG /AB cable works being carried out.

According to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), West Circle, the areas to be affected are:

R.R. Nagar F-3: Mylasandra and surrounding areas.

Byadarahalli F-5: Shristinagar, Veerabhadreshwara Nagar and surrounding areas.

Bande Mutt, F-8 and F-11: Hoysala Circle, Apporva Layout and surrounding areas.

Sir M.V. F-3, F-10 and F-12: Telecom Layout, Sir M.V. 5th and 6th Blocks, Police Chowka, Dubasipalya and surrounding areas.

