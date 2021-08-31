Bengaluru power cuts: These localities to face power outage on August 31

August 31, 2021 10:45:11 am
There will be no power supply on Tuesday in parts of Bengaluru due to the planned works of Bescom from 10 am to 5 pm due to conversion of overhead lines into UG /AB cable works being carried out.
According to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), West Circle, the areas to be affected are:
R.R. Nagar F-3: Mylasandra and surrounding areas.
Byadarahalli F-5: Shristinagar, Veerabhadreshwara Nagar and surrounding areas.
Bande Mutt, F-8 and F-11: Hoysala Circle, Apporva Layout and surrounding areas.
Sir M.V. F-3, F-10 and F-12: Telecom Layout, Sir M.V. 5th and 6th Blocks, Police Chowka, Dubasipalya and surrounding areas.
