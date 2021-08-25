Bengaluru power cuts: These localities to face power outage on August 25

There will be no power supply on Wednesday in parts of Bengaluru due to the planned works of Bescom in sub-divisions of Jayanagar Division, South Bengaluru.

According to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), the areas that will be affected are: Jaraganahalli Krishnadevaraya Nagar, 10 am to 5 pm; Maruthi and Samruddhi layouts, Vittal Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, 10 am to 1 pm; ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Pipeline Road 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Bikasipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashinagar Lake, ISRO Layout, Jaraganahalli, M.S. Layout, Chikkaswamy Layout, Govind Reddy Layout, part of Rajiv Gandhi Road, 10 am to 5.30 pm.; J.P. Nagar 4th Main Road, Ayodhya Nagar, J.P. Nagar 5th Phase, Rajakaluve, 9 am to 3 pm; Kathriguppe Main Road, Kathriguppe Village, KEB Layout, Ramarao Layout, 10.30 am to 5.30 pm; near Om Shakthi Temple, 10 am to 5 pm; BSNL Exchange office, Thimmaiah Road, 10 am to 1 pm; R.K. Layout limits, 10 am to 3 pm.