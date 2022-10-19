scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Bengaluru: Power cuts likely on Oct 20. Here are the affected areas

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on October 19, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) announced on their website.

Representational image via Unsplash

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on October 20, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) announced on their website.

Here is a list of the areas to be affected:

HSR Layout: Bommanahalli, HSR Layout, Kudulu, Jakkasandra, Kaikondanahalli, Somasundarapalya, Hosapalya, Koramanagala

Bangalore North: Fdr-1 AGBG Layout, Fdr-2 Janapriya Heights, Fdr-3 Chikkasandra, Fdr-4 Acharya Collage, Fdr-5 Bagalagunte, Fdr-6 Tumkur Main Road, Fdr-7 Pipeline road, Fdr-8 MEI Layout, Fdr-9 Marie Gold, Fdr-10 Garison Engineering, Fdr-11 Sidedahalli Main Road, Fdr-12 RR Layout

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...
More from Bangalore

Bidadi: Gomathi and surrounding installations

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 11:20:18 am
Next Story

Kangana Ranaut to play theatre superstar Noti Binodini in Pradeep Sarkar directorial

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement