Bengaluru: Power cuts likely on Oct 20. Here are the affected areas

Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on October 20, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) announced on their website.
Here is a list of the areas to be affected:
HSR Layout: Bommanahalli, HSR Layout, Kudulu, Jakkasandra, Kaikondanahalli, Somasundarapalya, Hosapalya, Koramanagala
Bangalore North: Fdr-1 AGBG Layout, Fdr-2 Janapriya Heights, Fdr-3 Chikkasandra, Fdr-4 Acharya Collage, Fdr-5 Bagalagunte, Fdr-6 Tumkur Main Road, Fdr-7 Pipeline road, Fdr-8 MEI Layout, Fdr-9 Marie Gold, Fdr-10 Garison Engineering, Fdr-11 Sidedahalli Main Road, Fdr-12 RR Layout
Bidadi: Gomathi and surrounding installations