Bengaluru: Power cuts likely on Oct 14, 15. Here are the affected areas

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on October 14 and 15, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) announced on their website.

Here is a list of the areas to be affected:

October 14, Friday: KIADB Ist Phase Industrial Area, Billekempanahalli, Maruthinagara, Beemenahalli, Ningaianadoddi, Lakshmisagara and Rangegowdanadoddi areas will have electricity interrupted between 10 am and 4 pm. The areas come under the Ramanagara Bescom division and Bidadi sub-division.

Additionally, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) work will cause interruptions in the following areas from 10 am to 4 pm. The areas are:

In Ramanagara, 66/11kV Bevoor Line, 66/11KV Dashawara, 66/11KV Sankalagere, 66KV solar power plant.

In Jayanagar, Elita Promenade Appartments, KR Layout, Sharadanagar, Chunchughatta and area surrounding sub-station.

October 15, Saturday: KIADB Ist Phase Industrial Area will have electricity interrupted between 10 am and 4 pm. The areas come under the Ramanagara Bescom division and Bidadi sub-division.

Additionally, KPTCL work will cause interruptions in the following areas from 10 am to 3 pm. The areas are:

HSR Layout & Chandapura: Electronic City Ph-1, Neeladri Road, Hebgodi, Veersandra, Golahalli,EHT Infosys, 66/11kV Hulimangala station feeding areas.

HSR Layout: Shakambari Nagara, Pipe line road, Ragavendra Swamy matta, JP Nagar 1st Phase, 14th cross, Salarpuria Appt, Nagarjuna Appt, Puttenahalli area, Jayanagar 8th Block, Jayanagara 5Th Block, Jayanagar 7th Block, ITI layout, SBI colony, Near RV dental, college surroundings, 24th main, Behind LIC Office, LIC colony, K R Layout, Venkatadri Layout, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Sai Nursery Road, JP Nagar 6th Phase, 15th cross, 16th & 12th cross, Adarsha residency apt, Adarsha garden, Sindhura convention hall & surroundings, JP Nagar Metro and surroundings, Indira Gandhi circle, Aster hospital, 15th cross underpass road, Actor Sudeep house surroundings, 24th main Nandini hotel signal junction, Green city hospital.Central mall, KR layout, Venkatadri layout, Kalyani Magnum road, DS Palya, Vaishnavi Terrace apt, JP Nagar-2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th phase, Marenahalli, Manjunath colony, Tank Bund road, Bannerghatta road, Dollars layout, Kalyani magnum apt, Kalyani Krishna magnum, JP Nagar 2nd,3rd,4th,6th phases, Bannerghatta road, KR Layout 15th cross, Rose garden, Sarakki garden, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Sarakki gate, SBI colony, Sangam circle 47th cross, Jayanagar 8th block, Arya Nagar, Jayanagar 4th & 5th block.

Jayanagara: Manthri apartment, Thalaghattapura, Raghuvanagalli, Gublala, kuvempu nagar, VV nagar; VV layout, Balaji Layout, Royal form

Vidhana Soudha Division, RR Nagar Division, Jayanagar Division: City Market, Avenue road, BVK Iyengar road, RT street, CT street, Chikkapet, Nagarathpet, SP road, Townhall, JC road, Minerva Circle, KG road, Gandhi Nagar, Masidi, Mysore road police quarters, Gori Palya, Binny pet, New Tharagu pet, Chamarajpet, AM road, Kalasipalya, Victoria Hospital, KIMS, Shankarpuram, Dental college RMU, SJ park RMU,

Whitefield: Prestige Shantiniketan MUSS, Reliance Communication, Magna Wearhouse, Tikmali, Partial EPIP and Whitefield Area

Additional East Shivajinagar division: Maruthi Sevanagar, Jai Bharath Nagar, Frazer Town, Cox Town, Benson town, Richards town, Davis Road, Mosque Road, Biyappana Halli, Nagena Palya, Lingaraj Puram, Halsoor, Jeevana Halli, R K Road, Coles Road Tannery Road, and ITC, etc.