Parts of Bengaluru to see power cuts today. Here’s the full list.

Several localities in Bengaluru face power cuts on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited.

The power outages were scheduled to allow for maintenance and other works by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

In the west zone of the city, the power cut is scheduled till 5 pm. Accordingly, MD Block, Ganapathi Nagar, Ranganatha Colony, Balashapalya Road, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipalya, BHEL Layout, Hosahalli Road, D Group Layout 1st Block, Navilu Nagar Main Road, BD Colony, Ullal Nagar, Dubasipalya, BEL 1St Stage, BEL 2nd Stage, SIR MV 5th Block, SIR MV 3rd Block and Bhavaninagar are likely to be affected.

In the north zone, the power cut is scheduled from 10 am to 6 pm. Affected areas include Prakashnagar, Mariyappanapalya, Gayathrinagar, Nagappa Block, Canara Union, Lottegollahalli, RK Garden, parts of Yeshwanthpur, Manjunatha Nagara, Prakuruthi Nagar, Bhoopasandra, Ravindranagar, Santosh Nagara, Kalyan Nagar, T Dasarahalli Market, Nrupathunga Road, Coconut Garden, Nagapura Main Road, Modi Road, Mahalakshmi Puram and surrounding localities.

In the south zone of Bengaluru, the power cut is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm. Areas affected include Jaraganahalli, Krishna Devaraya Nagar, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar Lake, ISRO Layout, Vittal Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Kuvempu Nagar Main Road, Vasathapura, LIC Colony, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Banagirinagara, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Doresanipalya, Channammanakere Acchukattu, Kathriguppe, Vivek Nagar, Konena Agrahara, GM Palya, Ambedkar Nagar, Dodda Nekundi, Avalahalli, JP Nagar 8th Phase, Raghavanapalya, Kothanur, Bilekahalli, Hulimaavu, Gottigere and BDA 9th Phase.

In the east zone, the power cut is scheduled from 10 am till 12 pm. Affected areas include Banaswadi Main Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Coffee Board Layout, Dasarahalli Main Road, Kaveri Layout, Mariyannapalya, Geddalahalli, Ponnappa Layout, Veerannapalya, parts of Whitefield, parts of Vijayanagara, Belathur and Kumbena Agrahara..