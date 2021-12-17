Power cuts in several parts of Bengaluru today

Several localities in Bengaluru will face power cuts on Friday, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said. The power outages will occur due to maintenance and other works by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

In the West zone, from 9 am to 5.30 pm. Areas affected are Judges Colony, Mahaganapathi Nagar, West Of Chord Road and surrounding areas, Srinagar, Shastri Nagara, BHEL Layout, Thataguppe, Mukkodlu, Muninagara, Sunkadakatte, Kengeri Main Road, Dubasipalya, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage and Bhavaninagar.

In the East zone, power cuts will start from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas are Hoysala Nagar, Domlur, Double Road, Jogupalya, Ilpe Thopu, Suddagunte Palya, A Narayanapura, HRBR 3rd Block, CMR Road, Ramaiah Layout and MS Ramaiah North City.

In the North zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Areas affected are Arundhathi Nagar Goutham Nagar, Sadashivanagar, Lottegollahalli, RK Garden, New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Vidyaranyapura, Thindlu Village, Ganapathi Nagara, Veerashettihalli, Hegde Nagara, Yashoda Nagar, Prashanth Nagar, Shetihalli and Mallasandra.

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power cuts will start from 10 am to around 5.30 pm. Areas affected are Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, JP nagar 6th phase, Puttenahalli, Padmanabhanagar, JP Nagar 5th Phase, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, JP Nagar 3rd Phase, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Yediyuru, Vivek Nagar, Bommanahalli, Begur main road, Narayana Nagar 1st block, Gaurava Nagar and surrounding areas