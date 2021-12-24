Power cuts in several parts of Bengaluru today for maintenance work

Power supplies at several parts of Bengaluru are currently cut off due to scheduled maintenance work by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), said officials.

In the East zone of the city a power cut is scheduled from 10 am to 6 pm and affected areas are Jogupalya, Ilpe Thopu, Sondowda Road, St.John’s Road, Rukmini Colony, Dasappa Colony and Gangadhar Chetty Road.

In the West zone, power cuts are from 9 am to 5.30 pm and the affected areas are BEML Layout, Kamalanagar, Malagala village, Shastri Nagar, Ashok Nagar, BHEL Layout, Raghavendra Industrial Estate, Andrahalli, BDA Area Block -1, Uttarahalli Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage and Bhavaninagar.

In the North zone, the power cut will start from 10 am to 5.30 pm in the following areas- Lakshminarayanapura, Parts of Malleshwaram, South End Road, Sadashivanagar, Mathikere, Sbm Colony, Lottegollahalli, R K Garden, Tanniruhalli, Abbigere Industrial Area, Airforce (Jalahalli East), parts of Vidyaranyapura, Thindlu Village, GKVK Layout, Yashodanagar, Chowdeshwari Layout, Sathanur village, Shetihalli and Mallasandra.

In the South zone, power cuts are from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas are Jayanagar, Vinayakanagar, Bikisipura, ISRO Layout, Gowdanapaliya, Kumaraswamy Layout, Teachers Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Shivashakthi Nagar, Dodmane Industrial Area, Chunchagatta, KIMS College and surrounding areas, Banashankari 2nd stage, Padmanabahngara, JP Nagar, Ayodya Nagar, Ejipura, Kempapura, Yamalur, Electronic City, Konappana Agrahara and Doddathoguru.