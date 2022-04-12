Parts of Bengaluru to see power cuts today. Here’s the full list

Several areas in Bengaluru will face power cuts Tuesday due to upgradation and other maintenance work, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom).

On Tuesday, Hegganahalli Cross, Nanjarasappa Layout near Skyline BBMP Park, Sanakki Bayalu, Raman College Road, Vrushabhavati Nagar, Mallathalli Layout, East West College road, Dwarka Basa road, KLE College road, BDA area Block 1, V M Nagar and H V R Layout, and Maruthi Nagar in the Rajarajeshwari division in the west zone will be affected from 10.30 am to about 5.30 pm.

In the east zone, Ramamurthy Nagar, Jai Bhim Nagar (JBN) bus stop, K G Pura main road, Udaynagar, and Kodihalli Main Road will be affected from about 10 am to 4.30 pm, said Bescom.

In the south zone, power cuts will be in Manipal County Road, AECS Layout, Subhash Nagara, Neelandri Road, Marathahalli, Kaveri Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Balaji Layout, Tulasi Theatre Road, St John’s Hostel, Koramangala 2nd stage, Chikkaadugodi, Jai Bhim Nagara and J C Industrial Area.

In the north zone, CMTI, Sparsha Hospital, Hanuman Layout, Dwarakanagar, Pipe Line Road, Doddabyalakere, Kempapura, Ludunagara, Silvepura, Raghavendradhama, Kumbarahalli, and Huralichikkanahalli will be affected from 10 am to about 5 pm.