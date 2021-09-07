Bengaluru potholes to be filled by September 30: Revenue Minister R Ashok

Amidst a huge public uproar on social media against the pothole-riddled roads in Bengaluru, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on Monday instructed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to carry out road repair work within a month.

The minister held a meeting with the BBMP officials to discuss measures to prevent mishaps due to rainfall.

“Instructions have been given to fill potholes on the 1,332-km-long major roads by September 20 and 85,791-long roads at ward level by September 30. If rains increase, the potholes will also continue to form and they must be filled up simultaneously. The pothole filling is a continual process. The problems arise when the water board and Bescom dig the roads,” Ashok said.

Around 20 loads of asphalt from the hot mix plant will be supplied to eight zones every day and potholes will be filled in the presence of BBMP engineers, Ashok claimed. “The surrounding area of the pothole must be cleaned and quality work must be ensured while filling the potholes. Each pothole has been geo-tagged and the details on where the pothole is filled and its photograph will be available on the BBMP website,” he further added.