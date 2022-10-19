‘Bengaluru potholes have turned death traps’: Kumaraswamy lashes out at State Govt

Potholes in Bengaluru have turned into death traps, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said Wednesday, blaming the Karnataka Government for the death of a woman after she was run over by a bus as she fell on the road while trying to navigate a pothole.

Umadevi, 50, had died Tuesday, a day after she met with an accident due to a pothole at Vatal Nagaraj Road in the city.

Kumaraswamy also accused the state BJP government of being directly responsible for these deaths. “The state BJP government is very fond of potholes. As long as there are potholes, money will flow into their pockets. They are not ashamed despite being reprimanded by the High Court,” he said in a series of tweets.

While Bengaluru was once renowned as ‘Garden City’, ‘Pensioners Paradise’ and ‘Silicon Valley’, today it has turned into a city of potholes or pothole valley, he said. “Percentage system in works taken up by the government is responsible for this,” he said, referring to allegations made by contractors that 40 per cent commission was being paid to elected representatives to take up projects.

The JD(S) leader also said the BJP government is directly responsible for these deaths and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is responsible for the pain suffered by the common man due to potholes. The concerned ministers and officials are responsible for this, the former chief minister added.

“The government should not wash its hands off after compensating the victim’s family. They should fill all potholes and ensure scientific management of roads,” said Kumaraswamy.