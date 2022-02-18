Bengaluru potholes case: BBMP Engineer in-Chief apologises to HC for not appearing before it

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Engineer-in-Chief S Prabhakar Thursday tendered an unconditional apology before the Karnataka High Court for not appearing in connection with the orders passed over filling up of potholes. The court had directed Bengaluru city police commissioner to issue a bailable warrant if he fails to appear before the court.

In an affidavit filed before the division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, Prabhakar said that an agency which earlier provided advanced technology of hot mix to fill up potholes on a stretch of 182.38 km, has been engaged for six months and the work has started on February 14. The affidavit also stated that while a short-term tender has been floated, BBMP will submit an action plan to the court by March 5.

The court noted that the concern of the petitioners and the public at large is that proper technology must be used in filling up potholes so that deaths while riding motor vehicles do not happen due to potholes.

The bench also told Prabhakar, “You don’t go by the suggestions of the engineers who don’t want to solve the problem of potholes, therefore, apply your mind independently and personally look into the matter to ensure that potholes are filled properly.”

The court also directed Prabhakar to submit an action plan report by March 5.