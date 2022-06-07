Finalise contract, fill potholes immediately: Karnataka HC tells Bengaluru civic body

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to finalise its contract with the city-based American Road Technology and Solutions Pvt Ltd and fill potholes across the civic body immediately. The company uses automated machines called Python to fill potholes.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi passed the order after the BBMP agreed to pay at the rate of Rs 551 per sq m for the pothole repair work to be undertaken by the company. The civic body has been directed to submit the zone-wise report in the next 10 days.

The BBMP also told the court that an inquiry is underway into the allegation against the chief engineer (road and infrastructure) B S Prahlad over assaulting a director of American Road Technology and Solutions Pvt Ltd and a report is awaited in three days.

The court told the BBMP counsel that Prahlad should not be permitted to supervise the work done by the company and that chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath should assign another chief engineer. The counsel told the court that another chief engineer has already been assigned.

During the last hearing, the managing director of the company had told the court that her husband, who is also the director of the company, was assaulted by Prahlad during a meeting at the BBMP office.

In a press conference on Monday evening, BBMP special commissioner (solid waste management) Harish Kumar said the civic body has to fill 2,020 potholes and that it has already filled 9,482 potholes in the last few days.