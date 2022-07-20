Bengaluru: ‘Poor’ road condition triggers abusive posters in minister Ashwath Narayan’s constituency

Posters with abusive messages have sprung up in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram, the constituency of Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayan, over the “poor condition” of roads and urged the authorities to immediately do the repair works pending for a long time.

The posters in Kannada read, “Be**** Adhikrigala Bega Raste Sari Madro (*** Officials… carry out road repair works soon)” and they went viral on social media. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the posters.

Even though the citizens and activists condemned the swear words used, they said the frustration of the public over the poor condition of the roads was understandable.

The residents have been complaining about incomplete road works, and danger-prone footpaths and electric posts for a long time in Malleswaram. They say that work is often stopped citing monsoon but it later moves at a snail’s pace.

Ajay Acharya, a resident, tweeted: “Dear @drashwathcn because of your inability to focus on your voter issues and push for faster closure of the works in Malleswaram, these @BBMPAdmn @BBMPCOMM guys are getting abused.”

Ashwath Narayan’s office, meanwhile, refuted the people’s claims and said that the issue was being politicised in the backdrop of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. “Road works have been completed but in some patches, the roads are left. We are doing roads in the lines of smart city roads so that the roads won’t be dug up. It will help to not dig up the roads anymore and we are expecting the roads to remain safe for the next 30 years,” it said.

Ashwath Narayan, the minister for higher education; IT & BT, science & technology; skill development, entrepreneurship & livelihood, was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Malleswaram, located in central Bengaluru in the 2018 polls.

It is not the first time that Malleswaram residents have raised their voices against bad road conditions. In March this year, they staged a protest against digging up roads and footpaths and leaving those unaddressed. Some of the residents filled up the ditches with flowers and priests were called to offer prayers.