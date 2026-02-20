‘Abused me, caught me by my collar’: Bengaluru policeman under probe over assault, threat allegations

In his complaint, Avinash N B has alleged that PSI Koushik N V abused and assaulted his family members during an inquiry.

A Bengaluru police sub-inspector (PSI) is under investigation following allegations of assault, harassment, and criminal intimidation made by a 29-year-old private firm employee in connection with a cheating case registered last year.

In his complaint, Avinash N B has alleged that PSI Koushik N V, who is attached to the Magadi Road police station, abused and assaulted his family members during an inquiry, despite the accused having secured anticipatory bail in a cheating case registered in August 2025.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Avinash, along with his mother Pramila, father Basavaraj and sister Sowmya, had been named as accused in the cheating case based on a complaint filed by Lakshmi, who alleged that Pramila cheated her and others of several lakhs of rupees through a chit fund scheme.