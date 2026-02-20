‘Abused me, caught me by my collar’: Bengaluru policeman under probe over assault, threat allegations

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Bengaluru police sub-inspector (PSI) is under investigation following allegations of assault, harassment, and criminal intimidation made by a 29-year-old private firm employee in connection with a cheating case registered last year.
In his complaint, Avinash N B has alleged that PSI Koushik N V, who is attached to the Magadi Road police station, abused and assaulted his family members during an inquiry, despite the accused having secured anticipatory bail in a cheating case registered in August 2025.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), Avinash, along with his mother Pramila, father Basavaraj and sister Sowmya, had been named as accused in the cheating case based on a complaint filed by Lakshmi, who alleged that Pramila cheated her and others of several lakhs of rupees through a chit fund scheme.
“In spite of the anticipatory bail granted by the court, PSI Koushik N V summoned my mother, father and sister to the police station on September 20, 2025, without issuing any notice,” the FIR quotes the complainant as stating.
The FIR further states that the officer “abused my [Avinash’s] mother and sister in filthy language and assaulted them,” and that the family members were “wrongfully detained in the police station till 6 pm and subjected to verbal abuse and threats.”
The 61st city civil court granted bail to the accused on September 26, 2025.
Avinash has also alleged that when he visited the police station on October 11, 2025, to submit a certified copy of the bail order, the PSI “abused me, caught me by my collar and threatened to implicate me in additional cases and send me to jail despite the bail order.”
He stated that he suffered shock following the incident and was treated at K C General Hospital.
A case has since been registered against Koushik, as well as Lakshmi and her husband Narasimha, on charges of assault, harassment and criminal intimidation.
Police sources, however, termed the allegations “false and baseless”, adding that an independent investigating officer has been appointed to probe the matter.
