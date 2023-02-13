Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of ‘Aero India 2023’: Check out the list of roads to avoid

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have released an advisory to avoid traffic congestion in the city on Monday, in view of the inauguration of India’s biennial aerospace exhibition – ‘Aero India’ – at the Yelahanka Air Force Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The traffic changes will affect vehicles proceeding towards Bengaluru International Airport from the city. The elevated expressway road on Bellary Road will be closed for general traffic from Esteem Mall to the Bengaluru Airport between 8 am to 11.30 am Monday. Only vehicles with valid vehicle passes for the Aero India show will be allowed on the road during this time.

“People going towards Yelahanka and adjoining areas may take the service road below the elevated road. People going to KIAL may take alternate roads from Hennur Junction to reach International Airport,” a statement issued by the Bengaluru police said.

Apart from these changes for Monday morning, the police have also announced traffic diversions on Airport Road for the entire week.

The ‘Aero India-2023′ will be attended by a large number of VVIPs, VIPs and foreign dignitaries. Lakhs of the general public are also likely to attend the show.

“In the interest of smooth movement of emergency service vehicles and vehicles travelling towards International airport, measures like the prohibition of heavy vehicles’ movement, one-way system and vehicle diversions have been temporarily implemented on the following roads from 6 am to 8 pm from February 13 to 17,” the police said.

There will be traffic diversions in North and North East Bengaluru from February 13 to February 17 on account of the event.