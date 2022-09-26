Accidental call from coin booth helps police trace missing Bengaluru teens to Chennai

An accidental call from a coin booth has helped the Bengaluru police locate three high school girls who ran away from their homes in Karnataka earlier this month. They were found working at a Chennai factory on September 23, police said Monday.

While one of the teenagers–from St Joseph’s Convent Girls High School–was unhappy about her stepmother, another was peeved with her stepfather and the third had been disciplined by her parents for talking to her boyfriend, according to police.

Police said an astrologer had advised the first girl to be careful. “Her father has two wives and she was the daughter of his second wife. Wary of her stepmother, the girl feared she was in some sort of danger,” an officer involved in the investigation said.

Soon after they ran away from home on September 6, police said, the girls were robbed of Rs 30,000 at a railway station by a thief who diverted their attention and snatched their bag. The three reached Chennai and sought an autorickshaw driver’s help. “They introduced themselves as orphans and claimed to have run away from an orphanage, unhappy with the facilities there. They asked the driver to take them to Velankanni (Tamil Nadu) so that they could find jobs,” the police officer said.

The driver, however, helped them find jobs at a factory in Chennai on a weekly salary.

Around 2.45pm on September 23, one of the girls accidentally dialled the number of a relative while trying to call someone else.

“The relative picked the call and there was no response from the caller. He tipped us off and we were able to trace the caller’s location to Chennai,” the police officer said.

Advertisement

On the same day, police dispatched a team and kept watch on the coin booth from where the call had been made. They also went door to door in the area with photos of the missing girls the next day. “A woman identified two of the girls, after which we were able to locate the girls working in the factory pretending to be orphans,” the officer said.

The trio are at the government-run girls home and will shortly be produced before court, police said.