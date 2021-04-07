Bengaluru police to launch country’s first Cybercrime Incident Report system

According to the senior police official, the Cybercrime Incident Report system, much like filing an FIR, is an information-based Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) mechanism being built for the police by a tech firm. (Representational)

The Bengaluru city police are set to launch a new Cybercrime Incident Report (CIR) system soon to focus mainly on financial fraud.

According to Bengaluru city police, financial fraud victims can launch a complaint on a call to the police and the cops will work with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to freeze the beneficiary’s account within the golden period of two hours.

Kamal Pant, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said this system is the first in the country and a people-friendly system where the victims will get immediate relief from cybercrime cases, especially financial fraud.

According to the senior police official, the Cybercrime Incident Report system, much like filing an FIR, is an information-based Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) mechanism being built for the police by a tech firm.

“The system will alert banks and internet services within around two hours, the golden period, to block a transaction or a social media account reported to be linked to a cyber offence,” said Pant.

“As per the prevailing rules, it is mandatory that you come and file a complaint in the police station and you have to sign the FIR. What we are proposing is that wherever a person is located and gets an intimation of an illegal financial transaction, then he can intimate us in real-time,” he added.

The fraud victim has to call 112 control room and raise a complaint and give all the details. The case will be registered by cops as a Cybercrime Incident Report (CIR) and transferred to cybercrime officials in the CIR control room.

“The control room officials will soon alert the nodal officers of concerned banks and service providers. The basic purpose would be to stop further transactions because we have a two hour period to block and reverse transactions with banks. This is the basic objective,” the Bengaluru police commissioner added.

In the last few months, the Bengaluru Police is working with banks to bring them on board for rolling out the cybercrime information system.