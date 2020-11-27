Bengaluru police to interact with citizens in monthly meetings

Bengaluru police commissioner

The Bengaluru city police has decided to hold ‘‘Maasika Janasamparka Divas’ (Monthly Public Interaction Day) every fourth Saturday of the month starting November 28 in all police stations in the city.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant said, “‘Maasika Janasamparka Divas’ to be observed on the fourth Saturday of every month to render citizens an opportunity to visit police stations across the city and seek information from us. The interaction will be held from 11 am till 1 pm. The public can visit the police station and share law and order problems in their areas with inspectors and senior police officers who will be present at this time at the station.”

Pant has ordered all the police inspectors to be present at the police stations to address the grievances and complaints of the people. Citizens can also get details regarding pending cases and general information from the police during the interaction.

The Police Commissioner himself will participate in the Interaction Day in two police stations on Saturday. Pant will interact with the public in Pulikeshi Nagar and Malleshwaram police station. “This is an initiative to make the police more accessible to the public,” he added.

All zonal deputy commissioner of police, assistant commissioner of police and senior officials will be present in one of the police stations, City police department said. The police officials will also receive various suggestions from the public.

According to the police department, the public can also approach the officials about passport verification if any pending. The department said they will clear if the verification is pending for a long time after a background check on the spot.

Similar to Maasika Janasamparka Divas initiative, the Bengaluru traffic police has also been conducting ‘Citizens’ Traffic Forum Meeting’, every third Saturday of the month from the last few years.

The Citizens’ Traffic Forum Meeting was introduced in the year 2015 for addressing traffic-related grievances and finding solutions to them. It was the brainchild of former Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M A Saleem.

A senior traffic police officer said, “The Citizens’ Traffic Forum Meeting has been actively conducted where many public is aware and participating in the meetings. But during COVID lockdown period we were not able to conduct the meetings and now we have resumed the meetings.

