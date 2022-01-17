scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 17, 2022
Must Read

Bengaluru: Police team opens fire, injures rowdy-sheeter who attacked cop

When the cops tried to arrest him, the accused Rahul attacked a Head Constable with a sword and tried to escape, following which the SI shot at his leg.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
January 17, 2022 2:30:17 pm
According to the DCP, a team formed under Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Patil of Hanumantha Nagar police station located him near Narayan Nagar.

A team of city police officials on Monday morning opened fire at a wanted rowdy-sheeter, injuring him in the leg, after the man allegedly attacked one of the cops who were trying to arrest him.

The accused, Rahul alias Star Rahul, is an associate of another rowdy-sheeter Rizwan alias Kullu Rizwan. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harish Pandey said, “Rahul had been absconding after a case was registered against him at KG Nagar police station recently under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. There were eight warrants pending against him.”

Read |Bengaluru youth held for extorting money from women on Instagram by posing as a lesbian

According to the DCP, a team formed under Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Patil of Hanumantha Nagar police station located him near Narayan Nagar. When the cops asked him to surrender, Rahul attacked Head Constable Ningappa with a sword and tried to escape. A shot was fired in the air to warn the accused but he failed to surrender, following which the SI fired at his legs, injuring him in the right leg. The injured accused as well as the head constable were rushed to a hospital nearby. Both are out of danger and are recovering.

More from Bangalore

Rahul has about 20 cases against him, including four for attempted murder, and is an important member of Kullu Rizwan’s organised crime syndicate which is into extortion, gambling and supply of marijuana in Bengaluru, the DCP added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement