Bengaluru: Police team opens fire, injures rowdy-sheeter who attacked cop

According to the DCP, a team formed under Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Patil of Hanumantha Nagar police station located him near Narayan Nagar.

A team of city police officials on Monday morning opened fire at a wanted rowdy-sheeter, injuring him in the leg, after the man allegedly attacked one of the cops who were trying to arrest him.

The accused, Rahul alias Star Rahul, is an associate of another rowdy-sheeter Rizwan alias Kullu Rizwan. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harish Pandey said, “Rahul had been absconding after a case was registered against him at KG Nagar police station recently under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. There were eight warrants pending against him.”

When the cops asked him to surrender, Rahul attacked Head Constable Ningappa with a sword and tried to escape. A shot was fired in the air to warn the accused but he failed to surrender, following which the SI fired at his legs, injuring him in the right leg. The injured accused as well as the head constable were rushed to a hospital nearby. Both are out of danger and are recovering.

Rahul has about 20 cases against him, including four for attempted murder, and is an important member of Kullu Rizwan’s organised crime syndicate which is into extortion, gambling and supply of marijuana in Bengaluru, the DCP added.