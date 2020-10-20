Bengaluru: Police take Kolkata flight to chase down man accused of theft

Citing the complaint, the police said that the locker contained gold, diamond and cash, all worth Rs 1.3 crore.(PTI/Representational)

In a dramatic chase, the Bengaluru City Police took a Bengaluru-Kolkata flight to arrest a man accused of stealing a safe containing valuables worth Rs 1.3 crore and took a train to the same destination. The accused, identified as Kailash Das (35), was arrested as soon as he deboarded the train at Howrah railway station.

According to the police, Das had been working and residing at the complainant (Rajesh Babu)’s house for the past six years. “After a family member was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus earlier this month, other relatives were busy taking care of the patient. This is when Das fled with the digital locker stolen from the house, on October 9,” an officer from JP Nagar police said.

Citing the complaint, the police said that the locker contained gold, diamond and cash, all worth Rs 1.3 crore. However, Das first went to Mysuru where he is said to have stayed at a lodge, making efforts to break open the locker with the screwdriver. As he failed to do so with the screwdriver getting stuck in the keyhole, he returned to Bengaluru to board a train a couple of days back from Yeshwantpur to his hometown.

Incidentally, the police noticed that he had taken a train from Bengaluru to Howrah while reviewing CCTV footage from key places, including railway stations in the city, on receiving the complaint.

“With time running out, the investigating team decided to take a flight to Kolkota to reach the city ahead of him and was at the railway station when the train arrived there. On seeing the officers, the accused tried to escape but was chased down easily,” the officer said. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody for 15 days and an investigation is on, JP Nagar police added.

In a similar incident in November 2019, Basavanagudi police had taken a flight to Ajmer in Rajasthan to arrest a 21-year-old household worker to recover valuables stolen from his employer in Bengaluru.

