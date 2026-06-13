Bengaluru police suspend 3 officers over lapses in Vennela murder probe

The lapses came to light during an inquiry led by the Mahadevapura assistant commissioner of police. (Representative Image)

The Bengaluru police recently suspended three police personnel attached to the Kadugodi police station for alleged lapses in probing the murder of six-year-old Vennela.

The suspended officers have been identified as Inspector Rangaswamy, Sub-Inspector Ningaraju, and Station Writer Halesh Naik. According to the police, the three officers failed to promptly register an FIR despite the availability of the post-mortem report and allegedly delayed initiating a criminal investigation into the case for nearly two months. They are also accused of failing to conduct a proper inspection of the crime scene.

The lapses came to light during an inquiry led by the Mahadevapura assistant commissioner of police.