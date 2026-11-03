Mahatma Gandhi play row: Bengaluru venue told to stop all shows

Amid escalating protests over a controversial play on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the Bengaluru police have directed the management of Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy in Banashankari to suspend all ongoing and scheduled performances at its premises until further orders.

“Complaints and counter-complaints regarding the drama performance of Gandhi Hatyeya Sathya (The Truth of Gandhi’s Assassination), held at Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy on 31st Oct are under investigation. Therefore, you are advised to postpone performances at the academy until further orders,” the police said in a notice dated November 1, warning of legal action against the academy if any performance resulted in a law-and-order problem.

The controversy stems from an incident on October 31, when a group of protesters entered the academy during the staging of the play and allegedly smeared controversial theatre personality and former Mysuru Rangayana director Addanda C Cariappa’s face with ink. Cariappa is the writer and director of the play.

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Following the incident, both the protesters and the organisers filed complaints at the Banashankari police station.

Also Read | Attempt to depict Mahatma Gandhi as anti-national’: Ink attack on theatre director

Gandhi depicted as anti-national: Protesters

In his complaint, Cariappa alleged that 12 to 15 people disrupted the performance, assaulted him, threw ink, and threatened to kill him. He maintained that the play was based on references from books.

Protesters led by Kushal Hanumegowda alleged in their complaint that the play contained objectionable references to Gandhi and portrayed him as an anti-national. The complainants also objected to references concerning Gandhi’s role in Partition. The police registered complaints and launched an investigation.

The controversy escalated on November 2, when an unidentified person allegedly hurled a slipper at Cariappa outside the academy while he was addressing the media. The incident took place amid heavy police presence.

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Undeclared Emergency in Karnataka: MP Tejasvi Surya

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of curbing freedom of expression and drew parallels with the Emergency imposed in 1975. In a post on X, addressing Chief Minister D K Shivkumar, Surya said, “Freedom of expression is not alms given by your government; it is a right granted by the Constitution.”

Describing the situation in Karnataka as an “undeclared Emergency”, he said that while the Emergency in 1975 saw restrictions on newspapers, artists were now facing obstacles to expressing themselves. “What kind of justice is it to attack senior theatre artist Addanda Cariappa and shield the miscreants who smeared ink, thereby striking at freedom of expression?” he asked.

The police have deployed two Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons, along with personnel from the jurisdictional police station, at the academy as part of security arrangements.