Bengaluru lawyer accuses cop husband of dowry harassment, assault

According to the lawyer's complaint, during a domestic dispute last Sunday, the sub-inspector attacked her father, who had intervened to resolve the issue, with a machete.(Photo: AI-generated)

A lawyer in Bengaluru on Tuesday approached the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), M A Saleem, accusing her husband, a sub-inspector attached to the City Police Commissioner’s Office, of dowry harassment, domestic violence, assault and criminal intimidation. The woman stated in her complaint that the local police failed to register a First Information Report (FIR) despite the seriousness of her complaint.

According to the complaint, during a domestic dispute last Sunday, the sub-inspector attacked his father-in-law, who had intervened to resolve the issue, with a machete.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the Kengeri police recorded her complaint only as a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR), instead of registering a case, as two of her husband’s batchmates are posted at the police station and were shielding him.