Bengaluru lawyer accuses cop husband of dowry harassment, assault

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A lawyer in Bengaluru on Tuesday approached the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), M A Saleem, accusing her husband, a sub-inspector attached to the City Police Commissioner’s Office, of dowry harassment, domestic violence, assault and criminal intimidation. The woman stated in her complaint that the local police failed to register a First Information Report (FIR) despite the seriousness of her complaint.
According to the complaint, during a domestic dispute last Sunday, the sub-inspector attacked his father-in-law, who had intervened to resolve the issue, with a machete.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that the Kengeri police recorded her complaint only as a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR), instead of registering a case, as two of her husband’s batchmates are posted at the police station and were shielding him.
The lawyer stated that she married Bhairappa K S five years ago, and the first three years of their marriage were cordial. The couple has a three-year-old daughter. She alleged that her husband began demanding Rs 50 lakh from her parental family after he was suspended in connection with a Lokayukta trap case.
She further alleged that he repeatedly subjected her to physical and mental harassment over dowry, forced her and their daughter out of the house, questioned her character and denied the paternity of their child.
The woman has also accused the police officer of maintaining relationships with multiple women whom he allegedly met through Instagram. She claimed that some of these women later contacted her and shared screenshots of conversations purportedly exchanged with him.
She further alleged that the PSI threatened to have her killed through hired rowdies and would allegedly bring known criminals near their residence to intimidate her.
Seeking both departmental and criminal action, the woman urged the DG&IGP to order an impartial inquiry against the police inspector and initiate action against Kengeri police personnel for allegedly failing to register her complaint.
Confirming the development, Anitha B Haddannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West), said the complaint has been taken up for investigation. “We have secured the officer concerned, and an investigation is underway. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” she said.
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