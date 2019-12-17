Bengaluru: 9 students detained for organising protest against CAA, released after 3.5 hours

Students from various private colleges in Bengaluru joined hands with other citizens to protest against CAA on Tuesday. Express Photo Students from various private colleges in Bengaluru joined hands with other citizens to protest against CAA on Tuesday. Express Photo

As many as nine students were detained Tuesday by the Bengaluru Police as they assembled to protest against the new citizenship law near Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall in the city. The plan was to march from Town Hall to Freedom Park when they were stopped by the police.

The students stated they were dragged into a van by women constables while resisting police intervention and were escorted to the SJ Park police station, where they were detained in two batches – the first three at around 11.15 am and the remaining by 12.30 pm.

“Our phones were confiscated soon after we were detained without any reason. The police had my picture with them as they identified me by name as soon as we got out of an autorickshaw next to Town Hall,” a media and communications student who was one among the detained told the indianexpress.com.

Thousands of students participated in AIDSO-led protests against CAA held across Karnataka on Tuesday. Express Photo Thousands of students participated in AIDSO-led protests against CAA held across Karnataka on Tuesday. Express Photo

The students, who were released after 3.5 hours, alleged the police ‘forced’ them to sign a bond, which stated they would not participate in any further protests. The students, however, denied to sign it. Further, they were released from the police station only after a group of lawyers came to their help, said one of the students.

A police officer at the SJ Park claimed that the nine students were denied permission to protest on Monday, however, as they attempted to organise an agitation today as well, they were detained by the police. “A total of nine students from private colleges – five girls and four boys – were detained as they did not have permission for the protest. They were denied permission yesterday itself,” the officer said.

After being detained for over three hours, the students said they would likely write to the Karnataka Police Headquarters seeking an explanation of their detention.

Meanwhile, as the word of their detention spread, students from across the city started protesting from Kanteerava Stadium to Freedom Park, raising slogans against the police’s action and condemning the new law. Over a thousand students assembled at the venue shouting ‘Azaadi’ (freedom) slogans, carrying placards.

CAA completely against foundational values of Constitution: NLSIU students

Voicing their concerns against the law, students of premier law institute National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, (NLSIU) said the CAA was “completely against the foundational values that the Constitution of India is built upon”.

The SBA of NLSIU has condemned police lathi-charge against students in AMU and JMI University. The SBA of NLSIU has condemned police lathi-charge against students in AMU and JMI University.

In a statement, the Student Bar Association (SBA) of NLSIU said, “The act is discriminatory, devoid of any reasonable classification, and at its base uses religion as the basis for granting citizenship. In its form and design, it is clear that the law is intended to directly target inter alia the Muslim minority community and is a classic example of a brute majoritarian preference aggregation impinging on the secular fabric that is woven into our founding document.”

The SBA added, “We do not support this legislation, and call upon influential members of the legal fraternity, both on the bar and on the bench to join us in rejecting this morally bankrupt law.”

Earlier on Monday, students of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the police action on students protesting against the new law in Delhi, and Aligarh.

Meanwhile, the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) held protests across Karnataka including Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Bellary, Raichur, Yadgir, Mysuru, and Davangere.

