Bengaluru police seize Rs 9 crore unaccounted cash from Kerala car

The Bengaluru police intercepted a Kerala-registered Creta on Hosur Road and seized Rs 9 crore in allegedly unaccounted cash before handing it to Income Tax officials.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
2 min readBengaluruAug 21, 2026 03:36 PM IST
Bengaluru fake cop robberyThe vehicle with two occupants was intercepted at a signal on Hosur Road, shortly after it crossed the BETL toll. (Image generated using AI).
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The Bengaluru police on Tuesday intercepted a Kerala-registered Creta car allegedly carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 9 crore.

The vehicle with two occupants was intercepted at a signal on Hosur Road, shortly after it crossed the BETL toll, at around 10.30 pm by the night-beat staff of the Electronic City police station.

Creta Car The Kerala-registered Creta car that was intercepted in Bengaluru. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

The occupants and the vehicle were brought to the Electronic City police station and handed over to a team of Income Tax officials led by Jagadish, Deputy Director of Income Tax (Unit – 22, Bengaluru).

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According to M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division, a detailed inspection of the vehicle led to the seizure of Rs 9 crore in cash, which had allegedly been concealed inside. “One of the detained persons has been identified as Sachin, 42, who is associated with a jewellery business based in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu,” he said.

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Following the seizure, Income Tax officials conducted searches at a few residences in Tamil Nadu and reportedly seized an additional Rs 1.3 crore in cash.

“The Income Tax officials have taken over the case; further inquiry is being conducted by them,” a senior police officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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