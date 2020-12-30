Bengaluru: Police seize Rs 214 kg ganja ahead of New Year, nab habitual offender

The police arrested two other men from Uttar Pradesh for peddling drugs.

As part of their special drives intensifying the crackdown on drug rackets in the city ahead of new year celebrations, the Bengaluru City Police Tuesday confirmed the arrest of four more peddlers, including a habitual offender who was on the lookout by cops from neighbouring states as well.

As much as Rs 214 kg of marijuana from the accused — identified as K Preethipal (48) who hails from Bantwal and his associate K Khalandar (31), originally from Dakshina Kannada — who allegedly possessed marijuana worth Rs 65 lakh “to be sold for new year celebrations” in the city.

“Preethipal is a habitual offender and has cases against him in Goa, Kerala and Mangaluru for similar offences. He had obtained bail after being arrested by the Kerala police, after which he came to the city to continue peddling drugs,” an officer from Suddaguntepalya police station said.

The police added that the accused were searched when they were waiting for their clients near Hosur Road. “We got information that Preetipal and his associates were transporting ganja in a Tempo Traveller, which led to our team intercepting the vehicle on Hosur Road.

During interrogation, police found that Preetipal was sourcing drugs from Andhra Pradesh. “The accused has admitted that he used to source drugs in large quantities from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh in goods vehicles concealed under commodities, which were later sold to local peddlers in Bengaluru and other cities in the state. He is involved in 12 cases at Puttur, Udupi and Bantwal police stations” the police added.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two other men from Uttar Pradesh for peddling drugs. “The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar (31), and Sooraj (33) who were sourcing drugs from Himachal Pradesh. Opium worth Rs 8 lakh has been recovered from the accused who are under arrest,” police confirmed.

All four who have been arrested have been charged with relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and detailed investigations are underway.