Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Bengaluru: Police seize 506 kg ganja valued at over Rs 2 crore

The police said the drugs were brought to Bengaluru from Odisha and that they have arrested five people invoking charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Bengaluru South Division police seized 506 kg of ganja worth over Rs 2 crore based on a tip-off. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma for representation)

The Bengaluru South Division police seized 506 kg of ganja worth over Rs 2 crore based on a tip-off that a large quantity of the drug had been brought from the Malkangiri region of Odisha for sale in Bengaluru, officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, acting on a tip-off that four to five people, including a woman, were in possession of a large quantity of ganja at a location near the north gate of Kempambudhi Lake in south Bengaluru, the police conducted a raid in the area.

“Five persons have been arrested and ganja worth nearly Rs 2 crore and weighing 506 kg has been seized, along with an auto-rickshaw and a two-wheeler used for the sale of the ganja,” the South Division Police said in an official statement.

The police identified the arrested accused as Navaz Pasha, 35, Noor Mohammed, 35, Mubarak, 35, Imran Pasha, 20 and Kiran, 26. According to the police, they initially found 66 kg of ganja valued at Rs 26 lakh in the auto-rickshaw and scooter and later found a larger stash on the basis of information given by the accused.

The Kempegowdanagar police have registered a case under sections 20b and 27a of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 09:33:19 am
