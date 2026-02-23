Bengaluru police book RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna in new case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after Right to Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna was arrested for allegedly circulating fabricated documents related to Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on social media, the Bengaluru police Sunday registered a fresh FIR following a woman’s complaint alleging criminal intimidation and defamation.
The latest case was filed at Basaveshwaranagar police station after Pavithra B N, a resident of LIC Colony, lodged the complaint. In her complaint, Pavithra alleged she received a letter at her home on December 5, 2025, containing defamatory statements about her late husband and her advocate Raghu.
The letter referred to a complaint filed at the Mahalakshmipuram Police Station seeking a reinvestigation into her husband’s death. Pavithra further alleged that a threat note was enclosed in the letter, pressuring her to withdraw cases filed against former Bengaluru University professor Mylarappa B C. The letter reportedly contained a mobile number, threats, and abusive language.
Pavithra claimed that the letter was sent by Krishna, and on December 6, 2025, the Basaveshwaranagar police registered a non-cognizable report. After obtaining a court’s permission, a formal FIR was registered against Krishna and Mylarappa under sections 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Krishna was questioned overnight by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the alleged fabricated documents targeting former MUDA commissioner G B Natesh and Shalini Rajneesh, before being released Saturday morning.
However, after the release, Krishna said that his statements against Rajneesh were based on the documents and information shared on social media by Vinod B N. But after Vinod withdrew his claim, Krishna said, “If my post (on social media) had hurt the chief secretary, I sincerely apologise to her. It was a mistake that I trusted the information provided to me, which was wrong.”
