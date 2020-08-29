Bengaluru: 11-year-old rescued after 16-hours of abduction, kidnappers arrested

A 11-year-old boy was rescued by the Bengaluru Police, 16 hours after he was abducted from his house on Thursday. The police have arrested six people including Mohammed Zayn who planned the whole kidnapping scene for a month.

According to the police, the boy who is the second son of a businessman who runs a textile shop in the Shivajinagar area in Central Bengaluru was under Mohammed’s observation for sometime. After getting to know that the boy likes to fly kites, the accused lured him by giving him kites and kidnapped him from Shivajinagar.

The kidnappers took the child from the Shivaji Nagar to Ulsoor, which is around five kilometers away, where their accomplices were waiting in a car. From there the child was then taken to Tumakuru city, which is about 71 kilometers away from Bengaluru, the police said.

“The accused also gave the child soft drinks along with sleeping pills to drink so that the child will not shout. Once they reached Tumakuru, the three accused called the child’s family and asked for the Rs 2 crore as a ransom for his safe release and threatened the family not to inform the police. By then the family had filed a missing complaint in the police station,” said the police.

“Three kidnappers who were present at the hideout in Bengaluru tried to escape and the main conspirator also attacked police where one of our police personnel was injured. All three were arrested and injured and have been hospitalised and he is safe”, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Saturday.

Other arrested have been identified as Fahim, Mujammil, Faizan, Mohammed Shahid, and Kaleel. The Bengaluru police have registered a case in Bharathi Nagar police station and booked six accused under charges of IPC 363 (Punishment for Kidnapping).

